If you haven’t already heard, the State of Illinois just passed a new law reversing or curtailing the laws that allow the state to suspend driver’s licenses. The law will become effective July 1, 2020.
What does it mean to have your driver’s license suspended, and what are the new amendments?
License suspension means the license holder isn’t generally allowed to operate a motor vehicle during the period of suspension. The suspension ends (and the right of the license holder to so drive is fully restored) upon compliance of the conditions that the law sets forth which generated suspension in the first place.
This is different from a revocation of a license, which is where the right to drive is forever lost and the State has no obligation to ever restore that right.
Illinois has well over 40 violations of law that could cause one’s license to get suspended or revoked. Among the suspension laws is if the owner of a registered car has fines owing on 10 or more parking tickets arising from any city or county parking laws.
Thus, upon the reporting to the Secretary of State (which administrates all driving privileges in the state) by cities and counties that the registered owner of a vehicle has 10 or more tickets that remain due and owing, the Secretary has authority to suspend the license of the registered owner. The only way to get unsuspended was normally to pay all the unpaid fines, plus the administrative fee charged by the Secretary of State to unsuspend the license.
On July 1, all such unpaid-parking-ticket-suspensions will immediately come to an end and the licenses will become effective again (presuming they aren’t also suspended on some other basis that is still valid).
License suspension has been a tool to get folks to pay their fines or otherwise punish someone for their criminal conduct. The policy behind ending suspension for parking fines is that it might be counterproductive as many people need to drive for work. Taking away the ability to drive might impair the ability to get or hold a job which could then generate income to pay the fines for such a minor offense. Such suspensions disproportionately affected low-income persons.
Not only unpaid city and county parking fines will end as a basis for suspension, but among others is the failure to pay civil penalties owed to the Commerce Commission; the unlawful sale of alcohol to persons under 21; the giving of an alcoholic beverage to persons under 21 (unless occupying a vehicle when the unlawful transfer took place); convictions of motor fuel theft; being adjudged to have a mental disability; or having 5 or more unpaid toll violations,
If your license is suspended under a law now being changed, you won’t get your license back until the new law ending such suspension starts on July 1. Until then, any driving done without a permit issued by the Secretary of State could in and of itself be a criminal offense with possible jail time and a really big fine.
And that is a tollway you really don’t want to park yourself in.