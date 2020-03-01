Reverberating for hospitals and taxing authorities across the state is the recent trial court ruling where the health provider Carle Foundation got a declaration by a judge that several of its properties in Champaign County were exempt from paying real estate taxes under the law. Carle had shown to the judge that its properties were used for charitable purposes enough to meet the qualifications of Illinois law for tax exemption.
Huh? Bear with us in the following autopsy of this 12-year-old lawsuit.
Article IX sec 6 of the Illinois Constitution allows the state legislature to exempt properties from taxation which are used actually and exclusively, among other things, for charitable purposes.
Thus, there has long been legislation that exempts not-for-profit health organizations from paying real estate taxes on their properties that are actually and exclusively used for charitable purposes.
Not-for-profits are corporations in which there is no stock ownership nor any dividends (profits) paid to investors. Many health providers are formed as not-for-profit corporations and thus seek exemption from paying real estate taxes.
But there’s the rub. It may puzzle the common observer as to how a hospital or physician’s clinic can be charitable when they send out medical bills the size of John Hopkins’ campus.
The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that a criteria for deciding if a health care organization’s properties should be tax exempt is a case-by-case analysis showing five things: 1) it has no stockholders; 2) pays no dividends and holds operating profits in trust for its mission; 3) is charitable to all who need it; 4 ) it does not provide a profit to anyone connected with it; 5) it doesn’t put obstacles in place to stop those in need of the charitable benefits it gives.
What a clogged legal artery. So much so that in 2015 the Illinois legislature, responding to lobbying efforts of health providers, passed a statute allowing a tax exemption for health organizations if a quantifiable dollar value of its charitable services matches the quantifiable value of the real estate tax for the land in question.
What an aneurism of fact-finding that will be.
The Carle case had been appealed before to the Supreme Court, which kicked it back to trial because of procedural issues that not all the claims were properly resolved at trial in the first place. Appeals courts find unappealing piecemeal appeals clogging their dockets. Now the Carle case can be reviewed on appeal on the substance of the complete findings by the judge.
Problems abound in deciding which health institutions are tax exempt when they all primarily make money off private insurance coverage.
Critics of tax exemptions for health providers find it hard to see justification in permitting exemptions because of a hospital’s ability to juggle operating expenses from one accounting column to another under the guise of charity, thereby causing a monetary myocardial infarction to local governments starved for funds.
Supporters of the exemptions would point to an actual public benefit of providing charitable functions. So, I get a discount on my uninsured ER visit. Now it only costs half the size of John Hopkins’ campus. Great.
Everyone is going to need health care services sooner or later in their life. Who pays is the legal question.
And you can appeal that.