What exactly is the law on the U.S. “debt limit” that is dominating headlines with ominous warnings of national economic catastrophe?
The debt limit, also called the “debt ceiling,” is federal statutory law (written by Congress) that sets the limit on how much the U.S. Treasury Department can borrow to pay U.S. government debt.
The debt ceiling is an aggregate figure of the gross debt that includes both public and intragovernment accounts. Only a fraction of a percent of that debt is not covered by the ceiling.
Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution allows only Congress to borrow money on the credit of the U.S. Until 1917, Congress directly authorized each bond issue (bonds are loans given a government that are backed by the government’s pledge to pay it back).
When the U.S. entered World War I, the enormous number of continual expenditures needed to fight a modern war made Congress weary of having to vote on every proposed bond issuance, which was time consuming. For convenience, it gave the Treasury blanket authority to sell bonds subject to a stopgap limitation.
If that limitation needed to be increased at any time, Congress routinely did so. But in 1953, the Republican Senate first refused to raise the limit until budget negotiations were reached in 1954. Since 1960, the debt ceiling has routinely been raised over 90 times. Then in 2011, the Republican-controlled house once again used the threat of not increasing the amount of bond-issuance authority so as to bargain reduced spending on future annual budgets.
Thereafter, there were debt-ceiling crises in 2013, 2015 and 2017, each time Republicans conditioning the debt-ceiling increases on reductions in future spending. All those instances were resolved by negotiated legislation — though causing the Treasury at times to juggle funding and accounting methods to meet defaulted payments, which damaged markets.
Political deadlock on raising the debt ceiling is again upon the nation at this writing. The Republican-controlled House refuses to increase borrowing authority by the Treasury without cuts in future spending.
Is there other law that might affect payment of the national debt?
A consensus has been growing by legal scholars that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution itself resolves the question, and always has.
The first sentence of its Section 4 states, “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”
Thus, the argument is that all debt-ceiling legislation since 1917 is, in effect, unconstitutional. The 14th Amendment prohibits Congress from impeding payment of any national expenditure that was incurred by its own prior legislation.
Presidents have been hesitant to use the 14th Amendment argument to unilaterally borrow to pay debt above any legislated ceiling — either out of political sensitivity or the concern, rightly or wrongly held, that such act would be challenged in court, thereby creating temporary chaos in the markets and the economy during protracted litigation.
The temporary chaos of 14th Amendment litigation, however, has been suggested by some to be the better remedy than the seemingly permanent chaos of perpetual debt-ceiling negotiations in congress.