On June 1, the 45th president of the United States threatened to send the U.S. military into American cities to quell the rash of riots (and peaceful protests) that have swept across the nation in wake of African-American George Floyd being killed by a white Minneapolis policeman.
Can a U.S. president lawfully use regular military forces against American citizenry?
Yes, in limited situations.
The Insurrection Act of 1807 is federal legislation empowering the president to deploy the military and federalized National Guard forces against civilians in the U.S. under three circumstances.
First, military force can be used when requested by a state’s legislature, or its governor if the legislature cannot convene, as is necessary to suppress insurrection. Indeed, the federal constitution allows Congress the use of the military and militia (now the National Guard) to suppress rebellion and insurrection under Article I, Section 8, Clause 15.
But we don’t have insurrections or rebellion going on. No one is trying to seize control of any government or secede from any state or the nation. No state legislature or governor has asked for assistance.
Second, military force is authorized when the president considers unlawful obstruction or assemblages or rebellion against the U.S. makes it impracticable to enforce the laws of the U.S. by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings.
Do we have that going on here either? No.
Finally, authorization is given if domestic violence hinders the execution of the laws of that state and the U.S. laws in that state so as to deprive people of their rights, privileges, immunities or protection under the Constitution and laws, and the authorities of the state are unable, fail or refuse to protect such rights, or the state itself opposes or obstructs the U.S. laws being enforced, thereby resulting in the denial of equal protection.
That last provision was added after the Civil War to protect blacks from the Ku Klux Klan.
The Insurrection Act is a narrow exception to the Posse Comitatus Act, a law prohibiting use of the military to enforce civilian conduct. The PCA was passed in the late 1870s. It too arose out of race issues. Southern states were pressing to end federal troop occupation of the South during Reconstruction and bargained for the law in exchange for delivering their electoral votes to give Republican abolitionist Rutherford B. Hayes the presidency in 1876.
And, of course, after the last occupying soldiers left the southern states, a century of Jim Crow followed there.
Each state has its own National Guard to call forth as necessary if local law enforcement is overwhelmed by destructive demonstrations. None have felt compelled to ask Donald Trump for airstrike assistance.
The Insurrection Act was made to assist the U.S. government in stopping the kind of insurrection that did occur in 1861 and in trying to dam the flood of oppression inflicted on American blacks by the states in the century following the insurrection. The act was used by Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy to enforce school integration.
Now the Insurrection Act is threatened to be used as a tool to disperse mass demonstrations whose purpose and aim is to raise awareness of the oppression of African-Americans.
It’s a tool useful to quell lawlessness.
But apparently, it’s also a tool useful for stoking a re-election campaign.