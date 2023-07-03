Recently, U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have been in the headlines of hot water regarding their being entertained by or receiving gifts from persons who had business interests in entities that had cases pending before the Supreme Court.
Also, Justice Thomas’ wife has long been engaged in political groups that have interests in cases before the Supreme Court.
Some legal observers suggest such appearances of conflicts of interest should require the justices recuse themselves from such cases.
What is judicial recusal?
Recusal is the act of judges disqualifying (and thereby removing) themselves from hearing or deciding a particular case to which they were originally assigned to handle.
Typically, it’s done when the judge feels there is or might be a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest between the judge and one of the parties in the case or the subject matter of the case.
What is a conflict of interest? A conflict is between the judge ruling in a case based solely on the facts and law at hand and where the result of the ruling might personally affect the judge, thereby influencing the judge’s ruling other than on the facts and law presented.
Suppose a judge gets assigned to a lawsuit, and it turns out one of the parties to the lawsuit is a corporation the judge owns stock in.
If the judge rules against the corporation, maybe that causes its stock to go down in value, thus the judge loses money.
So, the judge may be hesitant to rule against the corporation.
This conflicts with the judge’s duty to rule in the lawsuit without personal concern as to what the ruling might be.
Could the judge set aside such personal concern and rule solely on the facts and law in the case (which is the duty of a judge)? Perhaps so.
But it sure raises a red flag of the appearance of a conflict of interest.
Impartiality by judges is a critical pillar of democracy. If everyone thought courts are corrupted by conflicts of interests of the judges, that pillar is knocked out under the bridge of a healthy democracy.
Back to our Supreme Court of the United States. Is there some way to force a SCOTUS justice to be removed from a case because of the appearance of a conflict?
Nope. Recusal is a self-governing process on SCOTUS. If Congress, as some democratic senators would like, passes ethic regulations governing federal judges, such law would likely be an unconstitutional violation of the separation-of-powers doctrine.
Federal Congress, as one branch of government, cannot regulate federal courts, another branch, without something in the Constitution that gives Congress such power.
There is not other than impeachment and removal by Congress.
Illinois’ Constitution specifically lays out a disciplinary system for its state judges.
It provides for a governing body to investigate complaints of malfeasance against judges which can result, after a hearing of evidence, of removal from office, suspension of pay or reprimand for a judge’s willful misconduct in office or for health reasons.
No such process exists for the highest court in the nation. Like the NFL, SCOTUS is self-governing.
So, keep those gifts and vacation packages showered upon your favorite justices.
Hike!