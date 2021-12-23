THOMASBORO — School board members will give the public one more opportunity to comment on whether they wish to retain or eliminate the use of Indians as the elementary school’s mascot.
Superintendent/Principal Bonnie McArthur said a community forum will be scheduled in January to hear additional comments. The board will then decide on the fate of the name at its Jan. 18 meeting.
“They’d like to have a forum to allow the public to have one more opportunity to have their voice and discuss it, and then Jan. 18 it will be an action item for voting,” McArthur said.
The board Tuesday night heard arguments for and against a name change.
Speaking in favor of retaining the name were the Native American Guardian’s Association, whose motto is “educate, not eradicate”; the Honor the Chief group; and village President Tyler Evans and resident Jim Richardson.
Advocating for elimination of the mascot were the Thomasboro Education Association, the National Congress of American Indians and the student council president, who spoke on behalf of the council and several of the older grade levels.
The issue surfaced last year when state Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, introduced a bill that would require Illinois high schools and middle schools with Native American mascots to get permission from tribes within 500 miles of the school if they wanted to continue to use them.
If permission was granted, the schools would be required to offer a curriculum or programs on Native American culture at least twice a year.
McArthur recapped the issue at the August 2020 meeting to advise the school board that it might have to deal with the matter.
The bill never advanced in the Legislature last year, but one school board member asked that the mascot issue be brought up again this summer, which McArthur obliged.
At the board’s November meeting, two members of the public spoke against eliminating the mascot.
Also, two teachers union representatives spoke about the issue at a board meeting and said it had been discussed with students but didn’t indicate their feelings about the possible name change.
The school also surveyed students and the public about what mascot they would prefer if the current one is eliminated.
Most of the responses came from students.
Of the 88 responses, 45.5 percent preferred Thunder, 27.3 percent liked Panthers, 19.3 percent Lions and 8 percent Trains.