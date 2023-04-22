TILTON — May 31 will be the final day in office for Tilton Village President David Phillips.
The 22-year veteran of the post announced at this week’s village board meeting that he was stepping down.
Phillips will leave in the middle of his fifth term, having been re-elected in April 2021 over police Chief David Cornett with 83 percent of the vote.
In addition to his role as village president, Phillips has been heavily involved in other ways in the Vermilion County community, located just south of Danville across Interstate 74.
He has served as fire chief and a police officer and started work with the public works department at age 16.
Phillips has cited sewer and other public works projects among the village’s accomplishments while president.
He also pointed to the recruitment of a number of new businesses to town.
The village has four tax-increment-financing districts, which Phillips said have proven instrumental in bringing new business.
In March, the village board voted to approve Parkway Dispensaries Group’s request to open a cannabis dispensary in Tilton.
Parkway projected about $15 million in annual revenue from the business.
Of that total about $900,000 will go to Tilton from sales taxes alone.
Additional money will come from a utility tax.
Phillips also noted the village had helped several businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving out more than $70,000 in grants.
Other additions under Phillips’ watch have included two bridge projects, a new park, new fitness equipment and dock work at Lake Herschel.
Phillips was unavailable to comment Friday on his decision to step down from office.