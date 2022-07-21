TOLONO — Illinois American Water plans to invest about $17 million in Tolono’s water and sewer systems if a sale is approved by state regulators, the utility said Wednesday.
“Illinois American Water recognizes there are significant investment needs, and we are committed to investing approximately $17 million over five years,” spokeswoman Karen Cotton said.
An ordinance concerning the pending sale of the village’s water and sewer systems to Illinois American Water was approved by the village board Tuesday.
Once a signed purchase agreement is in place, it will go to the Illinois Commerce Commission for review, Cotton said. That generally takes about nine months, meaning the sale would likely be finalized in the second quarter of next year, she said.
According to the contract, the utility would pay Tolono the lesser of $4 million or fair market value for the water assets and the lesser of $5,475,000 or fair market value for the sewer assets — with market value to be determined by an appraisal process.
If both of those appraisals come in less than those two figures, both Tolono and Illinois American Water have the right to terminate the agreement.
Village President Rob Murphy said discussions about selling the water and sewer services have been underway for a few years. And while he hated the idea of giving up local control, the village was facing considerable expenses to upgrade its sewers.
The estimate to rebuild the sewer plant two-and-a-half or three years ago was $10 million, and the cost would undoubtedly be higher now, he said.
Village board member Terrence Stuber said the board has made a concerted effort to ensure the water and sewer systems are paying for themselves.
“In doing that, we’ve had to raise the water rates and the sewer rates in the past few years,” he said.
Not only would the water company be taking over operation of the village’s water and sewer services, it would also be taking on the needed upgrades, Stuber said. Plus, he said, village employees currently dealing with water and sewer maintenance could be redirected to other work.
Murphy said the sale would be “a big payday for the village.”
The money can go to help replace police and maintenance vehicles, revitalize downtown and pay for drainage work, he said.
Under the pending deal, Illinois American Water would be providing some village government offices with 20,000 gallons of water a year free for seven years, quarterly meetings would continue, and the company would provide local contacts to deal with any issues that arise, Murphy said.
Earlier in the year, Illinois American Water worked with village officials to host a public open house to make residents aware of a possible sale. Prior to the time the village’s services would be transitioned to the water company, another open house would be held to provide more details and answer questions from the public, Cotton said.
“Illinois American Water has a long-time, good working relationship with the village of Tolono, as Tolono is currently a wholesale water customer, purchasing water from Illinois American Water and reselling it to their direct customers,” she said. “With this acquisition, we would serve residents directly and assume responsibility and maintenance of the water system, in addition to the wastewater system.”
In recent years, Illinois American Water has acquired the water systems in Sidney and Fisher. The company’s pending purchase of Villa Grove’s water and sewer systems is pending before the commerce commission, and Cotton said that sale is projected to be completed this fall.
In addition, Broadlands has signed a purchase agreement for the sale of its water system, and the agreement is currently with the water company to sign and then file with the commerce commission, she said.
With the acquisition of the Tolono water and sewer systems, Cotton said Illinois American Water would pick up about 1,295 new water customers and about 1,254 sewer customers.