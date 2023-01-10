GIBSON CITY — One of Tom Bennett’s favorite moments in politics came eight years ago this week, when he, the Republican state representative from Gibson City, and his late nephew Scott, the Democratic state senator from Champaign, were both sworn in as new members of the General Assembly.
“We both knew that there would be a day we would not be in the General Assembly,” Tom said at Scott’s memorial service last month. “But we both knew that he would always be my nephew and I would always be his uncle.”
Memories of that day will be on Tom Bennett’s mind Wednesday when he’s sworn in as a senator, having been selected over the weekend to succeed Jason Barickman in the 53rd District.
At the same ceremony, Paul Faraci will take the oath as the newly appointed senator for the 52nd District, succeeding Scott Bennett, who died last month from a brain tumor at 45.
Thirteen Republican county chairmen met with Tom Bennett and four other candidates to choose a senator to serve the remaining two years of Barickman’s term after the Bloomington Republican resigned last month.
The 66-year-old Bennett, who has served since 2015 as representative for the 106th Illinois House District, said he believes he was tapped because he is a strong conservative and due to his stance on major issues, such as being an advocate for Second Amendment rights and low taxes and being pro-life.
Bennett said he received an 86.14 percent score from the American Conservative Union and believes he has provided strong constituent services.
“We have two offices in the 106th District,” Bennett said. “I think that’s important in one of the largest districts in the state.”
Bennett noted his new district will be twice the size of his current House district, as each Senate district comprises two House districts.
Bennett said he “had 3,500 constituent connections” in 2021 and has helped more than 60 communities acquire grant funds.
He said he is also highly visible in the district and is a strong backer of education and police and fire departments.
Bennett said his experience as a representative will be a benefit as he moves to the Senate later this week. He knows many people in the district as well as several of the former representatives who have moved on to become senators.
Livingston County’s Dave Rice, who chaired the 13-person committee that selected Bennett, said the district “was blessed with a great field of candidates.”
“After considering the needs of the 53rd District, the state of Illinois and the Republican party, the committee felt that Tom Bennett was the best choice to meet those needs,” Rice said.
Bennett said he enjoys being a legislator because it “is a wonderful opportunity to reach out and help people.”
“To me, constituent services is a critical piece of the job, from talking to schools to visiting farms or businesses and local hospitals,” he said. “That helps me put together ideas I might bring to the General Assembly. Half the bills I file come from people in the district.”