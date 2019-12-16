Tom Kacich | Billionaire’s spending spree good for TV
If you watch network television, you’ll be seeing a lot more of presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg over the next week.
He’s booked nearly $160,000 of commercials through Dec. 22 on four network stations in central Illinois, according to a political advertising order placed at WAND-TV.
The billionaire former Republican mayor of New York City and now Democratic presidential contender already has spent more than $100 million on television and social media advertising nationally.
In central Illinois, Bloomberg’s campaign has spent nearly $500,000 on local TV spots on network affiliates since Nov. 25.
His latest purchase at WAND, for example, includes 185 spots at a cost of $47,625. His most expensive purchase was 30 seconds of tonight’s Sunday Night Football game between Pittsburgh and Buffalo at a cost of $1,500. He’s also spending $1,000 each on 30 seconds of Monday’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and Tuesday’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
In addition to the $47,625 booked at WAND, he’s bought equal amounts at WCIA and WICS plus $15,875 at WRSP.
No other presidential candidate is advertising on network TV in central Illinois except Tom Steyer, another billionaire Democrat.
Steyer is spending a lot of money on local TV but not as freely as Bloomberg. Steyer’s American Action Network booked $15,180 worth of ads on WAND from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15. That’s enough for 27 spots.
Four years ago, no presidential candidates were on the air this early in central Illinois. The first contenders didn’t advertise locally until March, and that included only Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump.
For all the money they’re spending, though, Bloomberg and Steyer are barely registering in the presidential polls. A Dec. 10 Quinnipiac Poll found that Bloomberg was the choice of 5 percent of Democrats or Democratic “leaners” polled and Steyer registered at 1 percent.
The poll found that if the election were held today, Bloomberg would beat President Trump, 48 percent to 42 percent. But at least five other Democrats — Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar — also would beat Trump, according to the poll.
More troubling, though, were Bloomberg’s high unfavorable ratings. He was viewed favorably by 21 percent and unfavorably by 40 percent of all voters. Thirty-seven percent said they hadn’t heard enough about Bloomberg. His unfavorables were greater than his favorables among nearly all groups except Democrats and blacks.
But spending millions of dollars on a major campaign worked for another Democratic billionaire. J.B. Pritzker was elected governor of Illinois, mostly with the help of the $145 million he spent over two years.
Trump delegates
Among the central Illinois Republicans running as convention delegates committed to the reelection of President Trump are Martin Davis, the father of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, and state Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet.
There are three delegates and three alternate delegates running in each Illinois congressional district committed to Trump. Local Republicans say they are unaware of any slates for other Republican presidential candidates, such as former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh or former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.
In the 13th Congressional District — which includes Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and parts of Springfield and Bloomington-Normal — the Trump delegates are Davis, who owns the McDonald’s shops in Champaign-Urbana, Taylorville, Vandalia, Shelbyville and Pana; Maria Vasquez of Urbana; and Susan Grant Reynolds of Mt. Zion.
Vasquez, an unsuccessful candidate for the Champaign County Board in District 10 last year, heads the Champaign County Young Republicans. She was a Trump supporter in 2016.
The alternate delegate candidates are Don Tracy, a Springfield attorney who is the former head of the Illinois Gaming Board; Seth McMillan of Taylorville (who coincidentally ran for state Senate in 2018 and received a campaign contribution from Tracy that led to Tracy being cited by the state executive inspector general); and Kevin Breheny of Forsyth.
In the 15th Congressional District — which includes Danville, Rantoul, Mahomet, Tuscola and much of southern Illinois — the delegate candidates are Rose, Susan Petty of Effingham and Rhonda Belford of Rosiclare.
The alternate delegate candidates are state Reps. Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville and Darren Bailey of Xenia, and state Sen. Dale Fowler of Harrisburg.
Rose ran as a convention delegate in 2016, at that time committed to Sen. Ted Cruz.
Undoing Exelon bailout
Legislation introduced in the Illinois House last week would revoke the 2016 Exelon Corp. bailout bill that helped keep two nuclear power plants open in Illinois, including the Clinton plant in DeWitt County, about 40 miles west of Champaign.
“The ComEd bailout bill is part of the FBI investigation and this is really a problem,” Rep. Mark Batnick, R-Plainfield, said of the federal investigation into lobbying practices by Exelon and ComEd. “Reviewing these subsidies with new legislation is the best path forward, to right this wrong.”
One of the more interesting aspects of any reversal of the bailout is that many of its proponents are already gone from state government, including Gov. Bruce Rauner, who signed the bill.
Also, five of the nine House sponsors are already gone just three years later, including Rep. Bill Mitchell, a Decatur-area Republican whose district included the Clinton plant. Two of the five Senate sponsors also have retired, although Rose remains. His district also includes the Clinton plant.
Tom Kacich’s column appears Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.
