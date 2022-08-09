Submit your Letter to the Editor here
CHAMPAIGN — Day 2 of high school football practice in Illinois will include a trip to the City Building for Champaign Central’s Maroons, whose pitch to play one Saturday afternoon varsity game next month at their $7.1 million practice home — McKinley Field — is the focus of today’s 7 p.m. council study session.
Practice lets out at 10:30 a.m., leaving plenty of time for Maroons coach Tim Turner and others to think about how to best make their case during the public-comment portion of the meeting.
At issue: whether to amend a four-year-old intergovernmental agreement between the school district and the city, which would pave the way for Central to host Urbana at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Many of the issues McKinley neighborhood residents raised in 2018 are the same ones opponents of the proposal cite now: Noise. Security. Parking. Traffic. Trash.
Each was addressed in a packet prepared for the council in advance of tonight’s meeting. It includes concerns expressed by residents during the team’s recent canvassing of 100-plus homes in the neighborhood, how the football booster club plans to address them and recommendations by city staff.
CONCERN: Loud noise from the band
Solution: The band will only play during the game’s first half and “be gone from the premises” by 3 p.m., Superintendent Shelia Boozer wrote in a memo to City Manager Dorothy David.
This would remain the case no matter when the game is played. While Central would prefer it be Sept. 24 against Urbana, organizers are “open to another agreed-upon game and date during daylight hours.”
CONCERN: Trash left in the neighborhood following the game
Solution: Rather than boosters returning the next day to pick up any trash, as they’d recommended, city staff proposes that happen right after the conclusion of the game, and that trash receptacles “provided at the expense of the school district” be brought in to “encourage fans not to throw trash and litter onto streets and private property.”
CONCERN: Access to driveways being cut off due to game-day traffic in the neighborhood
Solution: The booster club proposes pre-selling tickets and providing passes for the approximately 130 parking spaces at the McKinley Fieldhouse and adjacent South Side Elementary and Mellon building. Doing so, Central boosters say, “would allow time for planning, carpooling and help reduce overall congestion.”
Boosters would also provide and install (with city approval) “no parking” signs for non-residents along New and Lynn streets 48 hours ahead of kickoff, as well as offering volunteers to help direct traffic on game day.
The club would also offer offsite shuttle service to McKinley starting 90 minutes before kickoff, with buses picking up and dropping off in 15-minute increments.
CONCERN: Having adequate security staffing on hand
Solution: Unit 4 would provide security, as it does for Friday night Central home games at Tommy Stewart Field, on Centennial’s campus.
This would be one of several aspects covered in a special-event permit approval process, which city staff recommends happen if council members elect to allow a Central game at McKinley.
Also covered: street closures and traffic patterns, on-site parking, controlling on-street parking and providing access for emergency services and trash pick-up.
The process would be led by Champaign police and involve multiple departments — the city manager’s office, the public works department, the fire department. It’s “designed to ensure that events that occur in the city are managed to protect the public interest and quality of life in the community,” city staff wrote.
Staff also recommend that Unit 4 picks up the tab for the cost of “any city staff support needed prior to and on the day of the event, as well as the cost of any services that must be provided by the city in the event that Unit 4 does not fulfill its obligations to perform trash and litter pickup throughout the surrounding neighborhood.”