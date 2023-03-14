Monday morning’s legislative breakfast involving Danville Area Community College board members, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., state Sen. Paul Faraci and state Rep. Mike Marron — among others — was a lively one, but not because of anything Springfield-related.
“The buzz was as much about basketball,” DACC President Stephen Nacco said, “as the governor’s proposed budget.”
On Sunday, the Jaguars made school history when both their men’s and women’s teams advanced to nationals (story, C-6). Nacco was in attendance as the men won handily in Champaign, beating rival Parkland College. Some 50 miles to the south, the women rallied furiously against Lake Land in Mattoon, creating an unusual scene in the stands at Parkland as “more and more of the 100 or so DACC fans in our section started watching the women’s game on their phones,” Nacco said. “When the women’s game ended about 10 minutes before the men’s game did, it was bedlam in our section. One hundred maniacs suddenly erupted, jumping up and down and hollering while the teams on the floor were in the midst of a timeout.”
The president takes his fandom seriously. For the upcoming NJCAA men’s national tournament at DACC, he’ll join his wife, Cindy, and work concessions and also play clarinet in the pep band. He’s figuring out a way to slip away for at least one women’s game in Port Huron, Mich.
Then it’s back to business.
“I’d like to sign athletic eirector Tim Bunton and coaches DaJuan Gouard and Erika Harris to life-time contracts that include free use of my office and my car (a Ford Fusion),” he said.