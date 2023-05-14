Ananya Shah will always remember May 3, 2023. That’s when she visited the White House and took a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris.
“It was just breathtaking,” she said. “I felt very thankful and I felt very grateful for every opportunity I had to get to this point in my life. It was very cool.”
The Centennial High senior was honored during the White House Forum on Asian American and Pacific Islanders for her work with The Very Asian Foundation, which started the May Book Project. The goal is to get more Asian American books and literature into local libraries.
Besides the forum, she also helped with a May Book Project event that included donating books to D.C. schools.
Shah was accompanied by her dad, Chirag, who said “it was great to see her growing into this role and the confidence the passion that she had was really evident.”
Ananya grew up in the area until her family relocated to the St. Louis suburb of Clayton, Mo.
“When I was there for my freshman and sophomore years, I got heavily involved in politics,” Ananya said. “After that, it kind of transformed to activism, specifically South Asian activism.”
She was a part of a student organization, Asian American Civic Scholars. That’s how she connected with the nonprofit Very Asian Foundation.
She moved to Champaign her junior year in high school. She continues her work with the May Book Project.
Ananya, 18, graduates from Centennial on May 30. She will attend the University of Illinois in the fall and major in bioengineering. She plans to pursue an master’s/Ph.D. in bioengineering after earning her undergraduate degree.
“I want to ultimately be a CEO of a stem-cell company,” she said. “I want to deal with diseases and health complications we have yet to find a cure for, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s.”
Ananya has a 12-year-old brother, Ayaan. Her mom, Manisha, is an obstetrics and gynecology physician at OSF HealthCare. Charig is a UI law school professor and CEO of RejuvStem Clinics.