CHAMPAIGN — Shalena Thomas can’t remember a time that her dad wasn’t helping young people find solace and success through sports.
Throughout her upbringing in Champaign, she saw Walter Smith become a regular at the Douglass Community Center, running youth football camps, assisting child food programs, keeping underserved kids engaged with play.
Now, she’s requesting the perfect memorial: a section of Fifth Street between Tremont and Eureka streets called “Walter Smith Way,” next to the community center her late father directed for years.
The city will consider her request at tonight’s council meeting, where Thomas’ mom, Diane Nesbitt, plans to speak.
“I didn’t know that you could do that when someone’s alive. Otherwise, I would’ve done it many years ago, because I feel like he would have got the biggest kick out of this,” Thomas said Monday.
“I’m a daddy’s girl. I’m so proud of him, and I hope I’m making him proud, just so his memory can live on.”
Smith, born in 1949 in Greenville, Miss., bounced around the Midwest in his early life, living in Milwaukee, then Chicago with his brother and two sisters until he graduated from Marshall High School in 1968.
Smith was part of Project 500, a University of Illinois initiative to offer equal education opportunities for state residents, including an underrepresented Black student population, following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
On campus, he joined the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, the first historically African American Greek organization, where he met several lifelong friends.
He joined the Army for a few years, Thomas said, then returned to Champaign to work for the Adler Mental Health Center for special-needs children, where he met Thomas’ mom.
What followed were decades of community service in Champaign County and beyond, focused on keeping Black youth off the streets with rec leagues and summer programs through the Douglass Center.
“Big Walt,” the kids used to call him, about “6 foot, 6-foot-1, but muscular,” Thomas said. His great love was coaching. He’d network with area businesses and organizations to secure funding for sports programs the park district alone couldn’t fund. He’d buy spikes for football, uniforms for the teams, whatever else was needed, often out of pocket.
“So he was very well known, and he was always for kids getting involved in sports and just getting off the street, whatever he could do to help,” Thomas said.
He was responsible for expanding the community celebration Champaign-Urbana Days, with loads of outdoor activities, vendors, talent shows and more every August. Thomas is holding her father’s memorial service on Aug. 14, when the event — canceled until 2022 — would normally be thrown.
He’d often stay at work when he probably should’ve been home, Thomas said, but she and her siblings would often hang out with him.
“We would spend a lot of time with him at work, just because the fun and exciting things that he would start at the park district were just amazing to me,” Thomas said. “It was fun for us.”
Smith cultivated Thomas’ high school track and field career while she sprinted for Urbana High School, training her with outdoor workouts near Parkland College. He even drove her and her teammates all the way down to Florida to compete in nationals one year.
Smith moved back north to Hazel Crest in the late 1990s, becoming the superintendent of the park district there while taking care of Thomas’ grandmother. In his last years, he returned to Florida to coach elite up-and-coming track athletes through Lakewood High School with his own track club, called Nu Speed.
Thomas last saw her dad in late March 2020. Smith passed away in late January of this year.
“He was super healthy, his doctor said, before he passed, it’s just his stroke took over,” Thomas said.
When Smith wasn’t organizing or coaching sports, he was usually watching them, tuning in for his favorite Chicago Bulls or Alabama football games. “He could cook his butt off,” Thomas said, though he loved some takeout Chinese food.
Thomas works in community relations for Belmont Village Senior Living and realty in Oak Park, so she won’t be able to attend tonight’s session.
Walter Smith Way would be this year’s third normal honorary street designation, which last 10 years apiece in Champaign. It’d be the fourth counting Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue, which is a permanent designation.
Thomas hopes the street section, if realized, can help the community remember her father’s legacy.
“He was a great man. Great heart, great spirit,” Thomas said. “Always willing to go above and beyond, and I hope to see that live on through us, that we can do a little bit of what he’s done during his lifetime.”