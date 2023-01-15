TUSCOLA — Development of a green space will be included in phase 2 of a downtown improvement project in Tuscola.
Village Administrator Drew Hoel said the city is moving ahead with phase 2 — approving a $119,620 engineering contract with Clark Dietz, Champaign, this week.
A large open area near The Vault Art Gallery, 100 N. Main St., would comprise the green space.
Hoel said the city is still working on the concept of that area.
While exact details of the green space have yet to be nailed down, Hoel said it will be “like an open air park, with some seating areas and a gathering space kind of thing.”
Hoel said the concept was inspired by a similar area in Mattoon.
“It’s meant to be a multi-purpose kind of thing,” he said. “You might have some gatherings there, outdoor concerts,” and it could be used for people who are shopping or working downtown.
Hoel said the area might also contain some type of shade structures, “sort of an amphitheater type of concept.”
In phase 1, the city paved with concrete two of the primary downtown alleys and four parking lots, reconstructing one by tearing out curbs and curb islands.
In addition to the green space, phase 2 will involve repaving the remainder of those alleys and two more blocks of alley in what comprises Tuscola’s downtown.
Hoel said the city hopes to put the Phase 2 work out for bid in late spring for summer construction.
The city’s tax-increment financing will fund the work.