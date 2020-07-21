URBANA — The city of Urbana received applications from two qualified candidates to fill the Ward 2 vacancy on its city council.
The city said it received four applications, but two were from candidates who didn’t live in Ward 2.
The chosen applicant will fill the remainder of Erik Jakobbson’s term through May 3, 2021.
Jakobbson, 81, stepped down at the end of June to focus on his research, writing a book and preparing a course he’s teaching this fall at the University of Illinois.
The two applicants for his spot are Julie R. Laut, a self-employed writer and historian, and Christopher Hansen, a self-employed electrical engineer, according to the city.
Mayor Diane Marlin plans to interview the candidates, who can then give a three-minute statement at the July 27 Urbana city council meeting.
Marlin then plans to bring an appointment to the Aug. 3 meeting for a vote, and if approved, the candidate would be sworn in at that meeting.