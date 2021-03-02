URBANA — A UI College of Law graduate began serving Monday as acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District.
Douglas J. Quivey replaces John Milhiser, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 and resigned at the end of February at the request of President Joe Biden.
Before becoming a prosecutor, Quivey was an assistant federal public defender in central Illinois from 2014-18.
He was a private attorney from 1996 to 2014 in Charleston, Urbana and Springfield, and he served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for 26 years until 2010.
Quivey grew up in Charleston, received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois and his law degree from the UI.
U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, both urged Biden to hold onto Milhiser and Northern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney John Lausch until their successors had been nominated.
While Lausch remains in office after a bipartisan effort to retain him, Milhiser announced last month that he would step down.