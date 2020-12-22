URBANA — A University of Illinois associate professor was appointed Monday to fill a vacancy on the Urbana City Council.
Aldermen voted 6-0 to approve the appointment of Erik Sacks to represent Ward 2.
“I look forward to working with all of you,” Sacks said after the vote.
Sacks was chosen by Mayor Diane Marlin over video producer Steve Drake, UI grad student Joseph Edwards and self-employed electrical engineer Christopher Hansen.
Sacks, Hansen and Christopher Evans are also running for the Ward 2 seat in the local spring elections.
“I believe that Erik Sacks will represent the interests of Ward 2 well,” Marlin said at Monday’s meeting, citing his interests in sustainable neighborhood development, promoting downtown development, climate change, social justice, schools and the urban forest.
Sacks is filling the remainder of Julie Laut’s term. She stepped down in November for health reasons after being appointed in August to fill the remainder of Eric Jakobsson’s term.
Jakobsson had stepped down in June to focus on his research, writing a book and preparing to teach a course at the UI.
“I fervently hope this is the last appointment I make this term,” Marlin said.
Since she was elected in 2017, Marlin has also appointed aldermen Shirese Hursey and William Colbrook and city Clerk Phyllis Clark.
Ward 5 Alderman Dennis Roberts said he appreciated the appointment of Sacks but is looking forward to the spring elections.
“I’m looking forward to the municipal elections where others of the individuals who have applied will be candidates,” he said. “Their community, the wards themselves, will be able to make a decision of who it is who represents them most clearly.”