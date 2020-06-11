URBANA — Issues with the Champaign County Treasurer’s Office continued to pile up Wednesday when the union representing hundreds of local county employees accused new Treasurer Marisol Hughes of unfair labor practices.
A complaint filed June 3 by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, announced Wednesday, states that since about mid-April, Hughes “has interfered with, restrained and coerced employees in the exercise of their rights” under the Illinois Public Labor Relations Act.
It also states that on or about May 22, Hughes fired union employee Allan Axelrod, an account clerk, “in retaliation for his engaging in protected union and concerted activity” in violation of the act.
Hughes declined to comment.
“The only thing I can tell you is I cannot comment on pending matters,” she said.
The union complaint comes in the same month in which the county treasurer’s office has been overwhelmed with complaints from the public over delays in processing their property-tax payments, the first installment of which was due June 1.
Some taxpayers have complained that the payments they made on time aren’t showing up as paid on the treasurer’s website, and late penalties have been assessed. And some taxpayers who at one time arranged to have their tax payments automatically withdrawn from their bank accounts have had payments withdrawn for properties they no longer own.
Officials in the treasurer’s office said that the office is running two weeks behind on processing tax payments and is also operating short-staffed, and that all penalties incorrectly assessed for on-time payments will be removed when the system catches up.
County Board Chairman Giraldo Rosales is also named in the union complaint as an employer representative along with Hughes.
Rosales said that, in his official capacity as board chairman, he could choose to reinstate Axelrod or not reinstate him, based on the facts, but he doesn’t have that information yet, nor has he gotten legal advice yet from the state’s attorney’s office.
“I usually wait until I have the facts and all the information in front of me,” he said.
A statement from AFSCME says problems in the treasurer’s office began immediately after Hughes was appointed treasurer in March, and the union requested a labor-management meeting in an attempt to resolve the issues.
“It was immediately obvious in that meeting that Ms. Hughes had no interest in carrying out her legal obligation to work with us,” said Cecelia Phillips, an account clerk in the circuit clerk’s office who serves as vice president of AFSCME Local 900.
“Shortly after the meeting, we heard she began telling AFSCME members not to call the union about their concerns,” Phillips said.
AFSCME contended that the work environment in the treasurer’s office grew worse, and after the union filed grievances related to how employees were being treated, Hughes fired Axelrod in retaliation.
Axelrod was one of three employees in the treasurer’s office covered by the bargaining unit, and he hadn’t yet passed his probation period with the county when he was fired, according to Natalie Nagel, AFSCME Council 31 staff representative.
The complaint seeks to have Axelrod reinstated to his job and made whole financially, and, among other things, for Hughes “to cease and desist from interfering with, restraining and coercing employees in the exercise of their rights” under state labor law.
AFSCME said the Illinois Labor Relations Board will investigate the complaint. The board could hold a hearing and order a remedy for any substantiated violation.