CHAMPAIGN — Just weeks ahead of the 2023 Pride Fest, a Florida-based hate group is targeting the local LGBTQ+ community with a campaign of threats and harassment, according to the event’s host, Uniting Pride of Champaign County.
Uniting Pride got some “violent, hateful and aggressive” phone calls, as did others in the community, some of whom have have pulled out of the event, according to Uniting Pride Operations Director Nicole Frydman.
The calls have been reported to authorities, she said.
Frydman said the hate group has been identified, but Uniting Pride doesn’t want to publicly name it to avoid fueling the group’s desire to stir up fear with more attention and online clicks.
“The evidence points to this being an incredibly well-funded hate group that makes a point to use high-level technological systems anywhere, everywhere they can,” she said. “When they get traction, they dig in.”
Frydman said the hate group has targeted other LGBTQ+ organizations across the country, and there’s no evidence that the group has any of its representatives on the ground in Champaign-Urbana.
“It just so happens this one got a bit of traction here, and it fuels them,” she said.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the anti-LGBTQ movement had one of its most successful years last year, introducing anti-LGBTQ bills in nearly half of the states. Last year also brought documented harassment campaigns against LGBTQ events, among them Pride celebrations.
Frydman said Uniting Pride has been targeted by hate groups before, though never by a group so large and well-funded.
Community members can help Uniting Pride by ignoring the hate group’s campaign and refraining from replying to or sharing any of its posts on social media.
The annual Pride Fest — set to run Sept. 23 to Oct. 1 with multiple activities in Champaign-Urbana — has been growing year over year, Frydman said, and this year’s event is “on track to be the biggest one we’ve ever had.”
Included among the events are a fair and parade Sept. 30 in Urbana.
While safety precautions are being taken and Uniting Pride will continue monitoring social media to make sure threats don’t escalate, Frydman said it’s important to note that none of the threats made in the past have ever materialized.
Meanwhile, Uniting Pride is reaching out to a local community Frydman said has largely been loving and affirming for support.
“We will be hosting our CU Pride Fest in just a few weeks. No amount of targeting from hate groups will ever be successful in shutting us down,” says a post on Uniting Pride’s Facebook page. “And just as has always been true, we will need a huge amount of volunteer support to do it.”
Volunteers are needed for both the event’s Peace Team, which has members trained in violence de-escalation and bystander intervention, and for many other tasks — for example, helping with setup and cleanup and monitoring parade intersections.
In the past, Peace Team volunteers have been asked to cover the $65 cost of their training, which is done via Zoom, but this year, the organization will cover the cost for anyone who wants to train.
Hateful threats just heighten the call to stand up, “to shout down the hate with more love,” Frydman said.