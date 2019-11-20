UPDATE, 10:50 a.m.:
URBANA — Urbana schools officials hope to have a retooled school resource officer program in place when classes resume after the holiday break.
In a 4-3 vote Tuesday night, the school board approved an agreement with the city to have a full-time officer at the middle school and high school. The Urbana City Council will vote on the matter Monday.
Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin said he'll find the school resource officers from among his current officers, then back-hire later. Seraphin said the one-time start-up cost for the city for things like equipment and uniforms is $103,813. The yearly cost to the school district is $321,300.
Original story, published 8:45 a.m.:
URBANA — There will soon be police officers at both Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School.
At a marathon school board meeting Tuesday night, a divided board approved the new arrangement with the city’s police department. The vote was 4-3.
Officials have been studying this issue for months in an effort to cut down on student misbehavior at schools. After a fight at the high school in February, officials decided to have an officer at the school five days a week through May.