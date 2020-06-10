URBANA — At the age of 81, Ward 2 Alderman Eric Jakobsson said he’s been thinking about resigning from the Urbana City Council for a couple months now.
He’s preparing to teach a physiology course at the University of Illinois this fall, and said he told his wife, Naomi, that he wouldn’t run for office again in 2021.
“Then about maybe 10 days or two weeks ago, I said to Naomi, ‘I think I’m going to give my notice for the end of June,’” he told The News-Gazette on Tuesday. “This was after I started getting serious about preparing slides for my fall lectures.”
Jakobsson said he hasn’t taught the course in over 40 years, and “there’s been progress in the field in the last 40 years … and I really want to do a good job preparing for that.”
He also wants to do research on lithium, write a book and expand teaching of a course he’s developed on the history of the universe.
“At 81, I don’t have the energy and certainly don’t have the time that I had when I was 41, and I’ve got to figure out how I’m going to spend what I’ve got,” he said. “It’s clearly finite, and it’s clearly smaller than it was when I was much younger.”
So Jakobsson is resigning at the end of the month, and Mayor Diane Marlin is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy and serve the rest of his term.
Jakobsson was appointed in late 2010 and subsequently elected to represent Ward 2, which covers much of the area west of downtown Urbana.
He said his resignation has nothing to do with the police-reform efforts underway in Urbana following the arrest last month of 21-year-old Aleyah Lewis, other than that he doesn’t feel he can devote as much time as needed to the issue.
“I feel very strongly about these issues,” he said. “One of the things that I pointed out (at last week’s) council meeting is that Naomi and I have two adopted African American children. … I had all the fears … as they were growing up that any parent of an African American child has.”
And at 81, he said he didn’t feel any pressure to resign.
“One of the wonderful things about getting to 81 is, you don’t have to worry about how things look to other people,” he said. “I have no ambitions for higher office.”
Asked about his accomplishments as an alderman, Jakobsson said he was proud of getting the city’s proposed panhandling regulation in 2011 to focus only on “aggressive solicitation.”
“Panhandling implies something really derogatory, whereas solicitation is something that respectable people do, as well as maybe other people,” Jakobsson said.
That was “something where we turned a polarized situation into a situation where we got together to solve problems, and whenever we can do that, I think those are our big wins.”
Marlin has 60 days from Jakobsson’s resignation to recommend an appointment to the council to fill the vacancy.
Marlin praised Jakobsson for his service.
“It’s been wonderful to work with Eric Jakobsson over the past nine years,” she said. “We could count on him to research topics, bring new perspectives to the discussion and consider each issue thoughtfully. He based his decisions on facts and spoke from the heart.”