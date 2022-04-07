URBANA — The Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District will impose its first rate increase in two years, effective May 1.
The district board has approved a 6 percent rate increase on the user charge, expected to cost the average residential user $1-$2 a month — or $2-$4 for each two-month billing cycle, according to district Executive Director Rick Manner.
The district has been imposing a 3 percent annual rate increase since 2007, but skipped an increase last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hence the 6 percent increase going into effect this year, Manner said.
“We don’t want to raise rates any more than we need to, but we do need to,” he said.
The increase only applies to the user-charge part of the bill and won’t be applied to additional fees the district collects for Champaign and Urbana, he said.
The increase is being imposed across the board for residential, commercial and industrial properties billed by the sanitary district for wastewater treatment, Manner said.
The increase is needed to help the district keep up with inflation and its own rising bills, he said.
“Our electric bills have gone up by about 40 percent in the last six months,” Manner said.
The district’s cash reserves have taken a serious hit due to the pandemic, though the impact of customers falling behind on bills has been mitigated by $150,000 in debt relief courtesy of some of the federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to Champaign County.
After those funds were applied to over 1,000 accounts, the fraction of customers with past-due bills or facing disconnection has returned to a pre-pandemic normal, according to information supplied to the district’s board.