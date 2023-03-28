URBANA — The city of Urbana has a new director for its Community Development Services department.
Kimberly Smith will replace Sheila Dodd, the city’s grants manager who has also been serving as community development director on an interim basis since September 2021.
Smith said she grew up in Champaign-Urbana and held her first professional position with the Community Development Services department
She holds an MBA from Bradley University and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from University of Illinois.
She was a senior planner for the city of Peoria for 20 years and most recently served as assistant economic and community development director for the city of Bloomington.
“Urbana is a wonderful place,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to working as a team with our staff, elected officials and stakeholders to realize both enhancement and growth opportunities for the city.”