URBANA — The more-than-century-old building housing Canaan Baptist Church in Urbana could be designated a local landmark. The Urbana Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 7 p.m. today in the city council chambers to consider an application for the designation, submitted by the church’s pastor, the Rev. B.J. Tatum.
The church at 402 W. Main St. was built in 1909 for the congregation of First Christian Church and was designed by well-known Urbana architect Joseph Royer, according to a memo to the commission from city planner Marcus Ricci.
Because the application for landmark status was submitted by the property owner, the authority to designate it lies with the commission, he said.
“The applicant is nominating the church for designation as a historic landmark under several landmark criteria — its architectural significance, its noted architect, its prominent placement on historic West Main Street and the significant position it has played in the civic, cultural, ethnic and social heritage of the African-American community of Urbana,” Ricci said.
Ricci said the city has received one comment in support of the designation and nobody has opposed it.
The commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers in the Urbana City Building, 400 S. Vine St., U.