URBANA — Urbana City Administrator Carol Mitten may be leaving to take a job as city manager of Evanston.
The city of Evanston announced on its website Wednesday that its council had narrowed a search for city manager to one candidate — Mitten.
As part of the final decision process, Evanston has set a town hall meeting for 7 p.m. July 28 in its city council chambers so residents can meet Mitten.
The town hall will be moderated by Mayor Daniel Biss and include questions submitted in advance or live at the meeting.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said Mitten has been Urbana’s administrator for four years, and Mitten informed her Monday about the possibility of leaving for a job in Evanston.
A process for replacing Mitten, if she resigns, hasn’t been determined, Marlin said.
“This is very, very, very early. We still need to develop a transition plan,” she said.
Marlin said officials would keep local residents updated.
“This was a huge loss,” she said.
Mitten could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Prior to coming to Urbana, she served as deputy county manager in Arlington County, Va., and has also served as executive director for urban affairs and headquarters consolidation in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
She attended the U.S. Naval Academy and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ohio State University, according to the Evanston announcement.
“Carol has more than 35 years of diverse management experience and a deep passion and appreciation for local government and the positive impact it can have on the lives of its citizens,” the announcement said.