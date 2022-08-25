URBANA — For the first time in 23 years, some major remodeling is in store for the City Building in Urbana.
Work is set to begin at the 400 S. Vine St. building in four to five weeks, and it’s expected to be largely completed five months later.
“It will be a little ‘ignore our dust’ for awhile,” said Vince Gustafson, deputy director for operations at the city public works department.
One big piece of this $902,500 construction project will be redesigning and relocating the police service counter, to create some privacy for sensitive conversations between officers and the public.
Currently those conversations take place at a service window that’s right off the Vine Street entrance to the building, Gustafson said.
The police service window will be relocated off the east entrance to the building.
Members of the public with police business will be directed to use that east entrance and will walk into a separate waiting vestibule, and a corridor will lead to two private interview rooms, Gustafson said.
The project is also going to include new signage — both outdoors and indoors — to replace current signs that are small and difficult to see, so visitors can more easily find the department they’re looking for in the building, he said.
That will include directing the public to use the building’s north entrance for all but police business, Gustafson said. New lighting is going to be added to the parking area at the north entrance, he said.
More of this project will include redesigns of the service window areas of the city’s finance and community development departments.
Plexiglass added for COVID-19 protection at the community development office will be replaced with a glassed-in service area, and locks will be added to give this department the same level of security that other areas of the building have, Gustafson said.
At the finance department, the current service window will be reconfigured to run from east-to-west rather than north-to-south, to capture some underutilized space, he said.
This project is also bringing security enhancements, which will allow for opening and closing access to certain areas of the building with the push of a button, and employees will be issued cards for access rather than punching in door codes, Gustafson said.
That will allow for deactivating a single employee access card if necessary, rather than changing all the door codes, and it will also give the city a log of information about which cards have been used to access areas of the building and when, he said.
There’s an additional $220,000 in the city’s budget for the current year to also expand the card access system to other areas of the City Building not included in this project and to other city facilities, Gustafson said.
The last major renovation in 1999 merged the City Building, the fire department and the police department into one building, he said.
All services provided in the City Building will continue while work is underway, he said.