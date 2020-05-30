URBANA — Health problems have forced one of Urbana’s veteran public servants to announce his departure from city service.
City Clerk Charles “Charlie” Smyth, 64, announced Saturday he is resigning immediately because of undiagnosed health issues which sometimes cause him abdominal pain.
“Some days I feel fine, can eat, bike ride and walk, but I am not able to run. There are days I have energy and can do a whole bunch and other days I can’t do anything. It really sucks,” Smyth said.
Smyth said he’s lost 12 pounds since early this year. He’s only recently been able to access doctors, and they have yet to figure out what’s wrong. He has more tests ahead.
Having lost a sister at age 50 to diabetes and a father who suffered from it, Smyth said he’s always tried to stay in good shape and eat well.
An avid bicyclist, Smyth said the last time he was as thin as he is now was about 40 years ago, right after graduate school, when he was bicycling down the West Coast and living on beans and rice.
Retired after 30 years of working in information technology at the University of Illinois, Smyth first began representing residents of Ward 1 on the city’s west side in 1989. He was on the council until 1993, then off for 12 years. In the interim, he served on the library board for about five years.
He returned to the city council in 2005 and represented the compact ward, “a very nice mix of students, grad students, faculty and staff,” until 2017, when he was elected city clerk.
His term runs out in 2021, so Mayor Diane Marlin will have to appoint his successor, which she intends to do as soon as possible.
“I don’t know what process I’m going to use,” Marlin said Saturday, adding that Smyth had shared his intentions with her only about 10 days ago. “I’m still trying to figure out what would be best.”
“We’re putting the budget together, working on the capital improvement plan and we just opened restaurants. That was this week,” she said of the flurry of business she’s been overseeing.
Smyth said he would help as much as possible in the transition but has two "very good staff members that taught me everything and will teach the next person."
Smyth, who takes a lot of institutional memory out the door with him, said he will miss the work.
“I’ve always enjoyed serving and helping people," he said. "As a city council member you could see your work, see the impact you had on moving things forward."
Marlin praised him for his work on the city's bicycle master plan and his advocacy for pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Among the things he’s most proud of is the preservation of west Urbana neighborhoods — “the council down-zoned it and created a buffer around 1991 or 1992” — and the multimillion-dollar MCORE project involving the rebuilding of Green Street through west Urbana.
“We want a modern connected city that serves all modes of transportation. You see it now — people biking and walking," he said. "We want to keep that going. That’s real community. I was on the council when we voted for MCORE five years ago.
“If you want to have a modern, walkable, safe city that has access to the core, the downtown, you have to make a few sacrifices for the long-term gains,” he said, a reference to a recent announcement that several mature trees between Busey Avenue and Race Street would be removed for the street improvement and replaced with new ones.