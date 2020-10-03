URBANA — At its meeting Monday, the Urbana City Council will discuss giving 1 percent raises to the next mayor, aldermen and city clerk.
Each of these positions is up for election in April 2021.
Mayor Diane Marlin, who said she will run for re-election, is recommending the positions get the raises each year from 2021 to 2025.
“Notwithstanding the challenging financial situation currently being experienced by the city and elsewhere, the small salary increase I am proposing reflects a modest attempt to keep pace with inflation and to recognize the substantial personal time commitment required by these elected officers,” Marlin wrote in her memo to the council.
Under her proposal, the mayor would receive $70,977 from May 2021 to April 2022, up from the $70,274 the position pays this year.
The clerk would make receive $61,612 next year, up from $61,002 this year.
And aldermen would make $6,947 next year, up from $6,878 this year.
“The city council is a job, and mayor is more than a full-time job,” Marlin said. “People need some compensation for the amount of work involved.”
She said if the positions weren’t paid, “it becomes a volunteer position. That’s a barrier for some people.”
When salaries were discussed four years ago, then-Mayor Laurel Prussing proposed 2 percent annual raises but dialed that back after the plan was criticized.
The smaller raises — $1,000 a year for the clerk and mayor, and $100 a year for aldermen — passed by a 3-2 vote, with then-Aldermen Bill Brown and Diane Marlin voting no.