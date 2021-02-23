URBANA — The Urbana City Council unanimously approved a resolution that would encourage police de-escalation and transparency regarding officers’ use of force.
The resolution requires that de-escalation be prioritized in the department’s use-of-force policy and that the chief present any proposed changes to the policy to the council.
The resolution also requires the department to submit quarterly and annual reports on officers’ use of force, and for the Use of Force Review Board, which currently consists of police employees, to have at least one civilian member.
Its sponsor, Ward 1 Alderwoman Maryalice Wu, said the resolution isn’t meant to be an update to the use-of-force policy, which is in the process of being updated.
“The purpose was not to fully go through the entire use-of-force policy here,” she said. “The purpose is to say the intent of city council on how we want that direction of the use-of-force policy to move forward.”
The police department had planned to finish updating its use-of-force policy by Jan. 31 to qualify for certain federal funds, Chief Bryant Seraphin said last month, but after pushback from the local NAACP and ACLU chapters, it met with them and is still working on the update.
The policy may also be affected by the criminal-justice reform bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Monday, Wu said.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces,” Wu said. “My purpose was not to completely approve the use-of-force policy, so everything is not in here. This is more of the direction.”
In a memo, Seraphin and City Administrator Carol Mitten recommended the resolution be approved.
“The resolution prioritizes de- escalation,” Seraphin said earlier this month. “Absolutely, we support that resolution and that effort. That’s what we currently do.”
The department has faced intense criticism from local activists since the April 2020 arrest of Aleyah Lewis.
An independent review concluded that the officers involved acted consistently with department policy but made 18 recommendations, including putting an explicit mention of de- escalation in the use-of-force policy.
In November, the city hosted three virtual listening sessions on the use-of-force policy, and draft changes were presented in January.