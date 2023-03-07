URBANA — After months of discussion, a new contract for Urbana police officers is moving to city council for an official vote.
Meeting as a committee of the whole on Monday night, aldermen voted 5-1 to send the proposed three-year contract to the next full council meeting. Alderwoman Grace Wilken was the sole “no”; Alderman Chris Evans was absent from the meeting.
“This contract was arrived at based on parameters that were set by council and negotiated in a manner that was known and agreed to by council,” Alderman James Quisenberry said. “It is time to move this on to the full city council for a vote.”
Quisenberry and others asked to wait for a council vote until all members — including Evans — could be present.
The proposed contract contains annual pay raises — 3.25 percent in years 1 and 2 and 3.6 percent in Year 2, amounting to an extra $990,700 — for all officers represented by the union, and also makes Juneteenth the department’s 10th paid holiday.
City staff and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70 met Nov. 4 to negotiate the contract after spending “many hours” preparing for their time at the table, the city said. Union members ratified the contract Dec. 9.
The city council first considered the contract at its Dec. 19 committee-of-the-whole meeting, keeping it in committee to address citizen concerns and answer questions about the process. The council again postponed the vote Jan. 2 for similar reasons.
At Monday night’s meeting, several residents questioned the speed and timing of the negotiations in public comments. The police department’s current three-year contract expires June 30.
Some called for strengthening the Civilian Police Review Board, a city-appointed committee that looks at citizen complaints against officers.
“Police departments need to have vigorous, independent public oversight,” Sandra Ahten said. “That will not have any effect on the good cops.”
A few aldermen rejected the notion that negotiations with the police union were irregular. Several of them, along with Mayor Diane Marlin, shared their concerns with the review board’s current limitations.
“I understand the frustration, particularly about the CPRB ordinance,” Marlin said. “Believe me, there is no one more frustrated over how the ordinance is currently operating than I am.”
Marlin pointed to the city’s ongoing 18-month public-safety review being conducted by consulting firm Berry Dunn, which the mayor said could lead to a “paradigm shift” in the city’s approach.
“We could spend one or two years wrangling over a contract or spend the next 18 months changing the way we approach public safety service in the community,” said Marlin, favoring the latter. “We have a good contract, we have an excellent police force who serve us well in this community.”