URBANA — The Urbana City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution committing itself to ending structural racism and achieving racial equity.
The four-page resolution calls out the city for a history of Jim Crow laws, White supremacy, segregation and racial oppression.
“It’s an important first step,” said Ward 3 Alderwoman Shirese Hursey, who co-sponsored the resolution.
Monday’s study session vote forwards the resolution to the city council for a final vote.
While the 19 members of the public who called into the virtual meeting to comment were generally supportive of the resolution, almost every one of them said it needed to be backed up by action to be meaningful.
“I want to applaud Shirese in particular, and any other collaborators you had, for enumerating some of the details of the history of racial bias and White supremacy in Urbana,” Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth said.
But “making anti-racism proclamations and resolutions could be viewed as political posturing unless accompanied by specific policy action.”
Hursey and co-sponsor Maryalice Wu, who represents Ward 1, said they agreed that action is needed but wanted the resolution to “set the stage.”
“I don’t think that this resolution was originally crafted as an action document in terms of specific policies,” Wu said.
“We’re looking at everything that we need to be keeping in mind as we look at different policies that come up.”
“It’s not meant to push a particular policy as much as it is for us to be aware so that we don’t stifle future policies that can be helpful in achieving this,” Hursey said.
Ward 5 Alderman Dennis Roberts said he appreciated that the resolution included Chief Illiniwek, which it said was “caricatured in a racist demeanor for decades.”
“I think that anybody who is reading the intent of this document has to also acknowledge that when you stereotype a whole nation and characterize it by a pseudo performance during a football game, yes, you really actually are working with a racial stereotype image, and the university appropriately retired it years ago,” he said.
Haursey, whose father, Paul Hursey Sr., became the first Black elected official in Urbana in 1964, said she worked with city staff to craft the resolution and research the history.
“The City hereby rejects the institutionalized legacy of racism and white supremacy that is our history and afflicts our community today,” the resolution states.
“The City of Urbana will strive to purge the perpetuation of discrimination that is institutionalized in our society through the power of its policies, procedures, and attitudes.”