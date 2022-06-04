URBANA — Now that the Urbana school board has approved an agreement to keep school resource officers in place for the next three years, interim police Chief Richard Surles is recommending that the city council do the same.
Up for discussion before the city council — which is meeting Monday as a committee of the whole — is a resolution approving a three-year intergovernmental agreement between the city and school district.
It calls for the school district to pick up 75 percent of the cost of deploying two specially trained school resource officers and for the city to cover the remaining 25 percent.
For the first year, beginning July 1, that would leave the district with a $270,000 expense and the city covering $92,254, with future costs of the program expected to rise based on wages, insurance and pensions.
Should the council reject the agreement, all calls for police service at Urbana’s middle and high schools would be handled by police patrol officers “on an ad hoc basis and in keeping with the existing protocol(s) for any other call for service,” Surles said in a memo to the council.
“Additionally, and more importantly in my opinion, it also means that patrol officers without advanced training related to school issues and schoolchildren will handle these calls for service,” he said.
Alderman Christopher Evans said he plans to vote for the school resource officer program with the expectation that the council will receive an annual report documenting its activity.
“I expect the resolution to pass, with some valid criticisms and concerns from council members,” he said.
Evans was recently given a tour of Urbana High School to discuss the program.
“I thought the conversation was frank and sincere. Students admitted they are not normally comfortable around White police officers,” Evans said. “Faculty admitted past SROs were not always a good fit for the school.”
He said the students at the meeting indicated that they’re very comfortable around its current school resource officer, Chad Burnett.
For him, Evans said, “the major take-away was that Officer Chad Burnett is doing an excellent job and surpassing our fears and reservations about armed police officers in the schools.”
Surles said Urbana officers are well-trained, but school resource officers bring to the job advanced and specific training related to schools and schoolchildren.
“Equally important to their training is the far more robust network of relationships with a variety of stakeholders that inform how they handle calls for service in our schools,” he said.
School resource officers “are simply better equipped to handle these calls for service,” Surles said. “This will mean better outcomes for everyone involved.”
Urbana police began providing the district with a part-time school resource officer in 1993, and the police department covered the entire cost for 26 years. Starting in 2019, the city and district entered into an agreement for the city to provide two full-time resource officers, with the district covering the entire cost.
The proposed new contract in which costs would be shared is more common for school resource officer agreements, Surles said.
Evans said his intention to vote in favor of the program was “absolutely not” influenced by the most recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
“A single armed SRO as a solution to mass shootings is an incomplete strategy at best, and an unrealistic expectation to put on one person,” he said.
“Remember, the armed security guard at the (Tops Friendly Market) grocery store in Buffalo was killed taking on the shooter,” he added. “Mass shootings are more complex than simply relying on a gunfight at the entrance.”