URBANA — The Urbana City Council will discuss a resolution Monday committing itself to ending structural racism and achieving racial equity.
But it’s just a coincidence that it’s being discussed on the first day of Black History Month, says its co-sponsor, Alderwoman Shirese Hursey.
“This is something that I started working on last summer, and I wanted it to be thorough,” she said.
The four-page resolution calls out the city for a history of Jim Crow laws, White supremacy, segregation and racial oppression.
“The City hereby rejects the institutionalized legacy of racism and white supremacy that is our history and afflicts our community today,” it states. “The City of Urbana will strive to purge the perpetuation of discrimination that is institutionalized in our society through the power of its policies, procedures, and attitudes.”
Hursey said she worked with city staff to craft the resolution and research the history.
According to the resolution, the Ku Klux Klan operated out of the Illinois Theater in Urbana and held “events with upwards of 3,000 members at a time when the County’s population was less than 60,000.”
As more Black residents moved to Champaign-Urbana after World War II, the resolution states, “Black citizens were systematically and illegally excluded from White neighborhoods through subdivision covenants, developer, Realtor, landlord, seller, and lending practices and were de facto confined to the ‘north end.’”
“Furthermore, the north end neighborhood was underinvested in public infrastructure,” it states.
Black residents were also held back in the workforce, the resolution states.
“Black workers were systematically discriminated against in hiring, where the only jobs made available were: lower paying, manual labor, more insecure and segregated,” it reads.
And, “as late as 1968, there were no local Black doctors, lawyers, firefighters, and only recently had bona fide Black police officers been hired.”
Hursey's father, Paul Hursey Sr., became the first Black elected official in Urbana in 1964 when he was elected Ward 3 alderman.
The resolution also notes the removal of Native Americans in the early 1800s and their subsequently being “caricatured in a racist demeanor for decades by the (Chief Illiniwek) mascot representing the University” of Illinois.
While the resolution notes that the city has been improving, “White supremacy and racial discrimination continue to this day,” citing continued support for Chief Illiniwek and “disparate outcomes in traffic stops” for Black residents.
“The effects of racism are still profoundly felt today in Urbana,” the resolution states.
Hursey said she intended for the resolution to be blunt.
“We can’t hold back,” she said.
While Hursey said other cities may have been more racist, that “doesn’t mean we shouldn’t face our own demons and try to bring that forward so we can move forward.”
“You need to bring it forward and not just during Black History Month, but any month,” she said. “The longer we put it off, the worse it gets.”
The resolution is based off a similar one passed last year by the Evanston City Council.
Hursey expects it to pass.
“It’s hopefully the beginning of a discussion that’s way overdue,” she said. “Hopefully it will influence, going forward, other kinds of policies that the city of Urbana puts forward. It’s something to look at when doing planning and zoning,” for example.
Mayor Diane Marlin issued a statement Friday in support of the resolution.
"This powerful resolution calls on us to recognize the pervasive, damaging impact of structural racism on our community," she said.