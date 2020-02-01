URBANA — Aldermen are set to vote Monday on a change to Urbana’s liquor code that would ban anyone 18 and under from being in bars after 9 p.m.
The city has been studying its liquor code since April. The proposed changes say anyone younger than 19 will not be allowed after 9 p.m. in establishments that hold Class A liquor licenses. Most places with that type of license are bars.
Other changes allow for 19- and 20-year-olds to be in bars if the establishment gives the city written notice that it wishes to permit them when applying for or renewing a license.
The rule changes would also allow those ages 14 to 18 to be at a bar without a parent if there’s an all-ages performance, such as a band. The show must be over by 10 p.m., and the teens would be allowed in the bar from one hour before to one hour after.
Champaign’s bar-entry age is 19.