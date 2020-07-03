URBANA — Urbana’s economic development manager, Brandon Boys, served his last day this past week.
Boys worked for the city since 2012.
“I feel very privileged for the time I’ve been able to serve the Urbana community,” said Boys, who said he wasn’t reappointed to his position.
In announcing his departure, Community Development Director Lorrie Pearson said, “We are able to see the results of many of his accomplishments.”
She cited the downtown Urbana TIF district, new home construction in Stone Creek and South Ridge resulting from Enterprise Zone Think Urbana incentives, the Vine Street townhouse project and the renovation of the Landmark Hotel into a Hilton Tapestry hotel.
Boys also worked on the Gather development under construction at the southeast corner of Lincoln and University avenues and helped the Urbana farmers market open during the pandemic.
Boys said he was most proud of a National Endowments for the Arts grant in 2016 with the Independent Media Center to support Open Scene.
“The goal was to create space to celebrate diversity and specifically to give voice to youth of color to use the arts to share their unique perspectives in downtown Urbana,” Boys said. “It wasn’t a huge grant, but it was just cool what we did.”