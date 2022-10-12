URBANA — It’s a situation a lot of people would probably like to be in — spend $750,000 by April 30, 2023, or lose it and risk receiving a lower amount of money in the future.
That’s the situation the city of Urbana is in, though it’s likely to be resolved at a future city council meeting soon, officials believe.
Urbana has $750,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding — which includes leftover CDBG money from pandemic years 2020-’22 — that must be drawn and spent by next April 30, according to Sheila Dodd, the city’s interim community development coordinator.
The federal Community Development Block Grant program provides annual grants to cities, states and counties for projects in low-and-moderate-income neighborhoods.
Urbana has leftover CDBG funds primarily because the city also got pandemic-related CDBG CARES act funding from the federal government and prioritized the use of that money to meet urgent community needs, according to Dodd.
Not only that, some of the programs CDBG money would normally have funded were suspended earlier in the pandemic — for example, a home repair program for seniors, she said.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the $750,000 in CDBG money could potential help defray the cost of projects being lined up for the city’s Equity and Quality of Life program intended to help improve such things as streetlights, sidewalks and other needs in lower-income neighborhoods that residents have prioritized.
The city has set aside $2 million for these improvements, but if the CDBG money is used to help defray some of the costs, some of that $2 million could be used on other Urbana needs, according to Marlin.
Coming to the city council next week will be both a list of proposed Equity and Quality of Life program projects and a resolution with revised language the city council wants that will spell out that none of the CDBG funding can be used for demolition or construction costs associated with two planned new fire stations, Marlin said.
The original resolution included an amendment to the city of Urbana and Urbana HOME Consortium consolidated plan for 2020-’24 and annual action plan for 2022-’23 directing the use of funding under two or the city’s federal entitlement grant programs, one of which is the CDBG program.
The amendment was to allow for the CDBG funding to be potentially used for fire station activities, but only as a contingency in the event that some of the neighborhood improvement projects can’t be completed by the April 30, 2023, deadline — for example, if harsh winter weather interferes, Dodd said.
“We want to spend this money in neighborhoods,” she said.
Marlin said adding that flexibility is the responsible thing to do, but some council members are adamant that they don’t want that money used for fire station construction.
The money will likely be spent on infrastructure projects, and she’s not pushing using it for fire station construction, the mayor said.
What she supports is the potential for flexibility, so if the city can’t use it all for infrastructure by the deadline, it could use the money for some needed items for the fire department, such as medical equipment, she said.
“I support adding this extra category just to give us extra flexibility,” Marlin said. “If we don’t spend the money by April 30, we lose it, and our allocation in the future will be reduced.”