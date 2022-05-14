URBANA — The city of Urbana may seek to intervene in three cases before the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board in which property owners are seeking to have their 2021 assessments lowered by more than $100,000.
The city council is being asked to approve three resolutions that would set in motion the filing of requests to intervene in appeals filed by the property owners of Family Video, 1901 S. Philo Road, U; Walgreens, 302 E. University Ave., U; and Nabor House Fraternity, 1002 S. Lincoln Ave., U.
The council is set to meet Monday as a committee of the whole.
City officials and Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams have contended that the equalized assessed values of each of the three properties established by the Champaign County Board of Review for tax year 2021 shouldn’t be reduced further, according to a memo from City Administrator Carol Mitten to Mayor Diane Marlin and the council.
The state appeals board is a quasi-judicial body that primarily hears appeals of property assessments after decisions have been made by county boards of review.
The assessed value of a property, which is generally about one-third of what it could sell for, is one of two factors that affect the amount due on property-tax bills. The other is tax rates.
Williams said the first and second installments of 2021 property taxes will come due before the appeals process is concluded by the state board, so if the owners of the three properties are successful in getting their assessments reduced, they’d be owed refunds by local taxing districts.
According to letters provided by Williams that were sent to Urbana taxing districts warning them of appeals seeking reductions in assessed value exceeding $100,000:
- The owner of the Walgreen’s property at 302 E. University Ave. is seeking to reduce an assessment of $602,030 to $433,290.
- The owner of Nabor House Fraternity at 1002 S. Lincoln Ave. is seeking to reduce an assessment of $614,060 to $377,158.
- The owner of the Family Video property at 1901 S. Philo Road is seeking to reduce an assessment of $247,000 to $135,000.