URBANA — In an effort to be more responsive, Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board agreed Wednesday to meet at least monthly instead of quarterly and to drop the notarization requirement for police complaints.
Because the board is also updating its new member orientation, it is waiting to vote on agenda items until members reorient themselves.
“I want to acknowledge that the CPRB has not lived up to community expectations,” Chairman Mikhail Lyubansky said. “There’s a lot of work ahead of us, and I think it’s going to take multiple meetings.
He expressed frustration with how the board operates and interacts with city staff.
“It seems like there’s a lot of passing of the buck, and I want it to stop,” Lyubansky said.
And longtime member Scott Dossett said the board has not received sufficient administrative support from city staff.
“If you look at our ordinance, and if you look at a lot of things we’re going to continue to talk about in terms of reviewing the complaint process, it gets down to having adequate staff support for this board to be able to do its job,” he said.
City Administrator Carol Mitten acknowledged this and pledged to provide the board the support it needs.
“I understand that there have been lapses in the past, and we’re not going to be perfect,” Mitten said. “But I’m personally here to join this effort to get the CPRB on a good footing, both with the existing ordinance and to help guide the process to make changes, to make this more responsive to the community.”
In addition to meeting monthly, Lyubansky said that in the near future, he would call special meetings every other week.
The board also was generally in support of dropping the notarization requirement, which isn’t in the city ordinance, in favor of a notice letting complainants know the consequences of lying on a sworn statement.
“It adds nothing to the complaint itself and may indeed present a barrier to some people going out and finding a notary and getting it notarized,” board member Darrell Price said. “That’s an artificial barrier that we need to remove at this time.”
Board members also spoke in support of making it easier to fill out the complaint form and submit it, and for the city to provide translated versions of the form.
And the board generally agreed Wednesday to set up a subcommittee to review all police complaints, rather than just appeals.
“We agree that there should be a group of us reviewing all complaints as they come,” board member Ricardo Diaz said.
At recent city council meetings, residents have called for a more responsive police review board, which city staff said hasn’t filed an annual report on police complaints since 2014.
And Lyubansky said earlier this month that because the board only reviews complaints that are appealed, since 2011, only four complaints have been appealed and reviewed by the board.