URBANA — Urbana residents are in for some painful sticker shock on their future power bills.
The city’s municipal electric aggregation contract with Homefield Energy is set to run out this year, and under its new contract with Energy Harbor, rates are going to about triple — from 4.493 cents per kilowatt hour to 12.21 cents per kilowatt hour, according to Scott Tess, sustainability and resilience officer for the city.
Because power-supply rates have been locked in under the existing contract with Homefield Energy since December 2020, Urbana residents who didn’t opt out of the city’s municipal aggregation program have been enjoying below-market rates for the past six months, Tess said.
But that contract will end with November-December meter reads, the dates of which vary by customer, and the new contract with Energy Harbor will kick in with February 2023 meter reads, Tess said.
“The city and its broker competitively selected the aggregation rate in a market where prices are elevated for a variety of reasons,” Tess said. “We were fortunate to be able to secure a price with some small amount of savings compared to the Ameren regulated price.”
For the two months between the end of the current contract and the start of the new one, Urbana residents will be rolled into Ameren for their electricity at Ameren’s non-summer rate of 12.236 cents per kilowatt hour, Tess said.
Under municipal aggregation programs, cities and counties buy bulk power for residents and small businesses in their communities. Regardless of whether power is supplied by Ameren or a retail electric supplier, customers still pay a separate power-delivery charge.
There’s an opt-out provision allowed for residents who don’t want to be included in their communities’ aggregation programs that allows them to buy their power from another company if they want.
For Urbana, the upcoming end of its own aggregation contract in the current pricing environment is “a matter of bad timing,” Tess said.
Urbana buys power in a consortium with other cities in Illinois, and in going out to bid, it waited as long as possible to see if prices would relent, “but we kind of ran out of time,” he said.
Champaign residents will continue to pay 4.79 cents per kilowatt hour until July 2023, when its current contract is up with Energy Harbor, and Champaign County’s current contract with Homefield Energy at a price of 4.543 ends in January 2023.
Tess said Urbana residents will be getting letters from Ameren informing them that their municipal aggregation service is coming to an end and from the city giving them information about the new contract.