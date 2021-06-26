URBANA — Department heads and mid-level managers in the city are expected to be reappointed without fanfare at Monday’s Urbana City Council meeting.
Mayor Diane Marlin said communication between city staff and aldermen has seemingly quashed last week’s tempest in a teapot.
“We’ve had productive conversations this week with city council members to answer questions, address concerns and further clarify the reappointment process,” she said. “I expect all the staff reappointments to be approved on Monday.”
Marlin and some of the employees who were up for reappointment were understandably stressed when they thought new aldermen might try to quash the reappointment of some police command officers.
The effect would have been to slow the daily operation of the police department and leave those people out of jobs that most have held for 20 years or more.
“I want to thank senior staff members for their leadership over the past year,” Marlin said. “And I appreciate the suggestions of council members for improving the process.”
Marlin, who was re-elected to her second four-year term in April, said she is working on revisions to the reappointment process and will soon present them to the seven aldermen, five of whom have been on the job only two months.
“This is long overdue and something that should have been addressed years ago,” Marlin said. “We’ve been systematically fixing things, and this was on the to-do list. This year has highlighted the fact we need to do this.”
In 2013, Marlin, then an alderwoman, expressed her displeasure with former Mayor Laurel Prussing for using the reappointment process as a way to fire accounting supervisor Liz Walden, the wife of former city administrative officer Bruce Walden, whom Prussing ousted in 2007.
“I think we need to treat employees professionally,” Marlin said eight years ago.
Revising and clarifying the reappointment process now, she said, “should bring us more in line with what professional human relations practices should be.”
“Everybody needs to understand — and maybe we didn’t provide enough background — we are not hiring people,” she said. “These folks have all been hired and approved. These are simply reappointments.”
She called Urbana an “outlier” among communities in the way it reappoints department heads and some of their underlings.
“Other communities appoint people when they are hired and then they serve,” she said. “The fact we have made people go through this reappointment process makes no sense. It’s not required by the state statute. In our code, we made it an annual process, which makes no sense, and the numbers of people greatly expanded.
“We’ll be looking at which positions it makes sense to be specified and the duration of the appointments. I have ideas and will make recommendations to the council.”
Also on the agenda for Monday’s virtual council meeting, set to start at 6 p.m.:
- Approval of the annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and an amendment to the existing budget.
A memo from Elizabeth Hannan, the city’s finance director, said if approved, the plans would result in $186,758 in the police budget to be spent to evaluate the city’s public-safety needs “through the lenses of racial equity and social justice, to include but not be limited to, community-based focus groups and data analysis, and to initiate the implementation or resulting recommendations upon council approval.”
The appointment and reappointments of 12 citizens serving on eight different city boards and commissions.