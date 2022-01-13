URBANA — While recycling is controlled in Urbana, trash is not consolidated in the same way, as there are seven licensed haulers for the city, all ranging in price and accepted volume.
The specific haulers are ABC Sanitary Hauling, Chris’ Service Co., Dale Levitt Disposal, Hayden Sanitary Service, Shaffer Sanitary Co., Mel’s Disposal and Republic Services.
Not every hauler services each part of Urbana, and they all pick up trash on a few designated days. Courtney Kwong, recycling coordinator for Urbana, said a long-term goal for the city is to increase efficiency in the next 30 years.
“It’s not sustainable. We’ve looked into it many times as a city, and a lot of the communities are franchising services, which is obviously more sustainable in terms of environmental sustainability,” Kwong said.
Another issue with the large number of trash haulers is that they support local business, and Kwong said that there were “a lot of mom-and-pop haulers in Champaign County and they didn’t want to lose their business.”
Community member Sarah Scott echoed sentiments about the inefficiency with multiple trash companies and needing to come up with a different solution.
“I think it would be better if the cities of Champaign and Urbana would either take over trash pickup (just like they do recycling) or contract it out to the existing companies but make it more organized and regulated so that there’s not so much repetition of services to different neighborhoods,” Scott said.
Michael Parrish, another resident who uses Chris’ Service, said “this is hugely inefficient, means there is early morning noise more days per week than if we had the same service and leaves each resident and their neighbors individually on the hook if there is a problem with their service.”
Kwong said the city recycled over 3,000 tons of material in the 2020 calendar year. She said the community-specific recycling started in 1986 for curbside aluminum and glass pick-up, being one of the first in the state of Illinois through ABC Sanitary Hauling.
Meredith Moore, sustainability programs manager at the University of Illinois’ Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment who oversees the implementation of the university’s Climate Action Plan, said having one hauler is better for roads and more sustainable because “you’re not working with multiple different haulers trying to be situational or circumstantial. You can work one-on-one to address challenges and find solutions.”
Moore said organic recycling generally makes up about 30 percent of waste.
“Recycling, while incredibly important, it’s not the first option,” she said. “What our first option should be is waste minimization and reduction.”