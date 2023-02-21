DANVILLE — A Vermilion County Board member has denied sexual-harassment allegations made against him by the director of the county’s animal-control department, saying she made the charges because he has been trying to get her to deal with a large deficit in her budget.
Kelsey Snyder filed a complaint in December against Jerry Hawker that alleges he used aggressive and abusive communications with her after she told him by phone that she didn’t have time to schedule a meeting with him. She said Hawker responded, “Well, little girl, if that’s the attitude you’d like to have with me, then I can play that game too.”
Hawker said he never called Snyder “little girl” and that he was surprised she could not find the time to meet with him since he is chairman of the committee that oversees the county animal-control department.
“I’m 66 years old. I refer to women all the time as ‘young lady’ and men as ‘young man,” Hawker said.
He said at issue is the animal-control department’s $80,000 budget deficit. He said the county’s auditor brought that figure to the board’s attention, along with the fact that since December, Snyder has been “paying herself” $7,000 more in salary than was approved in the budget.
Hawker said he has never met one-on-one with Snyder, and he doesn’t know why he would be accused of sexual harassment.
“She is upset that at the budget hearings, I ask pertinent questions to the budget,” he said, adding that the emails he has sent to her have requested her to give reports to the committee.
Hawker said he had never seen the allegations against him and had only heard rumblings about them through the grapevine until they were mentioned at Tuesday’s county board meeting.
Snyder said she felt singled out by Hawker because she is a female and that his language was “severe and pervasive.”
Hawker alleges board member Kevin Green brought forth the allegations at the meeting because he is resentful that Hawker was appointed chairman of the health and education committee, a post Green held for about 10 years.
This is not the first time sexual-harassment charges have been leveled against Hawker. In August 2021, Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandy Delhaye leveled similar charges.
She said Hawker had communicated with her in an aggressive and demanding manner during the previous eight months after he said he was interested in closing the commission.
Hawker said he believes the election commission should be dissolved and incorporated into the county clerk’s office to save taxpayer money. He said there are only about five election commissions in the state.
He said he wasn’t the only one who felt that way, noting that the tax and election committee that he sits on voted 7-0 not to approve the election commission’s budget.
Hawker said the county’s human-resources director never followed through on Delhaye’s allegations after Hawker said he would meet with them only in the presence of his attorney.
Hawker said he knows he rubs some people the wrong way.
“I will tell you I am a vocal person on the floor of the board,” he said. “I bring issues forward. I try to save money for the taxpayers. I vote ‘no’ on all tax increases. I’m that kind of person. I do not sit there like some board members and just vote ‘yes.’ Some people are offended by that.”