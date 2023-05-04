DANVILLE — One of Danville’s favorite sons, former U.S. House Speaker Joseph Cannon, who died 97 years ago, will be remembered this weekend with events surrounding the dedication of the Joseph G. Cannon Building.
Currently known as the Vermilion County Administration Building, it will continue to serve that purpose for the county.
Events are set Friday and Saturday. The dedication is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at 201 N. Vermilion St., downtown Danville. Former U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, will serve as the keynote speaker. Shimkus was instrumental in securing the former post office building to be used for county offices.
The Danville Barbershop Chorus will open the ceremony by singing the national anthem, after which local historian Timothy Smith will discuss “Why Joe Cannon is Important in 2023.” The Uncle Joe Cannon Classic Car Cruise will run from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Danville. Coupons for Cannon’s favorite candy, Chuckles, will be passed out. The Vermilion Voles Base Ball Club will demonstrate how the sport was played using 1858 rules. Tours of the building will be available.
The celebration continues Saturday with a Do You Know Joe 5K walk/run at 8 a.m. starting at the Vermilion County Museum, 116 N. Gilbert St. Advance registration is available online (runsignup.com/Race/IL/Danville/DoYouKnowJoe) and will be available the morning of the race at the museum. The cost is $5 per person. All participants will get a pin depicting Cannon.
After the race, an open house is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fithian Home, the old Vermilion County Museum Building at 116 N. Gilbert St. The public will be able to see historical Cannon artifacts on display. T-shirts honoring Cannon will be available for purchase at both Friday and Saturday events.
Cannon, who represented the 15th District in Congress, served for nearly five decades. He served as House speaker from 1903 to 1911 and wielded such power that he was known as “The Tyrant of Illinois.” The Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C., completed in 1908, was named after him in 1962. It is the oldest congressional office building. He was also the first person to appear on the cover of Time magazine in its first edition, published March 23, 1923.