DANVILLE — Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy predicts significant changes to courtroom schedules and “a huge financial impact” on certain counties as a result of the Illinois Supreme Court finding the Pretrial Fairness Act constitutional.
The state’s top court on July 18 affirmed the constitutionality of the law, which eliminates cash bail for many charges, and gave 60 days for counties to get ready for full implementation.
Lacy was among prosecutors from several counties that joined a lawsuit to overturn the act. She decried its adoption and to what she believes are constitutional issues and says it will have negative effects on some of the state’s poorer counties.
“A county that doesn’t have a high property-tax income” will be hurt by the change “because counties no longer are going to get 10 percent off the top of each bond,” Lacy said.
She said the act will also likely hurt the public defender’s office “because there’s going to be a lot more appointed cases than attorneys working from bonds that are posted.”
“To say that I am disappointed is an understatement,” Lacy said. “I firmly believe that this decision will be a detriment to the criminal-justice system and the people of Vermilion County.”
Some people, however, think the legislation is a good thing.
Legislators who sponsored the law and reform advocates argue that cash bail is unfair and does not benefit public safety when some defendants accused of crimes are released ahead of trial while others are held in jail because they lack the financial ability to post bond.
Lacy said the act will limit the ability for judges to protect the public and victims as well as to ensure the offender will appear in court. Also, she said the General Assembly “has now been given the power to change the Illinois Constitution without putting forth a referendum to the voters of the state of Illinois.”
Lacy said the additional presumption of no bail “clearly contradicts previously established and superior law, places crime victims at a greater risk to be re-victimized and unnecessarily subjects witnesses to threats and intimidation.”
The act will go into effect Sept. 18.
Lacy said how the change affects her office “is going to be fluid as we move forward as far working with law enforcement, making sure what charges they can detain for and what they can’t.”
Offenses such as trespassing, urinating in public or theft are not likely to result in arrests.
“They’re not detainable, so you can’t even arrest for it,” Lacy said. “I think there’s a lot of times where people are arrested and things are alleviated on the street before anything worse happens.”
Lacy said she is hearing there might be additional cleanup in “trailer bills” affecting the act, “and this is going to continue to change things even as we prepare for Sept. 18, I think.”