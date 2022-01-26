VILLA GROVE — If the Illinois Commerce Commission approves, Villa Grove is set to see $11 million, construction of a new sewer plant and lower bills for residents under a proposal to sell the city-owned water and sewer systems to Illinois American Water.
Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said the commission is reviewing the sale, which the city council approved in December. She said maintaining city ownership was going to be increasingly costly.
“Since 2016, we have spent over $4 million on the water system alone,” she said. “In early 2020, we were presented with an engineering plan to spend about $14 million on the wastewater system.
Eversole-Gunter said under Illinois American Water’s proposal, it will pay to build the new sewer plant, undertake additional upgrades and pay off Villa Grove’s current debt, leaving the city with $7 million.
Residents’ bills would decline to $69.53 a month from the current $81 a month for households using 3,500 gallons or less. Those using 4,500 gallons or less would see their bills drop from $95 to $82.83 a month.
Karen Cotton, Illinois American’s senior manager for external communications, said the city’s rates will remain unchanged for a year after the deal is approved, after which they “will be adjusted to Illinois American Water’s approved water-service rates.”
Eversole-Gunter said the city made the decision to sell after hiring Florida-based Hartman Consultants, an engineering consulting firm, which she said is a national expert on analyzing systems such as Villa Grove’s.
“Hartman Consultants looked at our systems, looked at our engineering reports and talked to our engineers,” Eversole-Gunter said. “After considering the age of our system, the anticipated expenses and the value of the system, the consultants made a recommendation that we issue a request for proposals to look at selling the systems.”
Eversole-Gunter said the city’s biggest worry about maintaining the systems was whether it could afford to with its current debt and take on more. Significantly higher water bills would result, she said.
She said city officials believe any future water-rate increases will be significantly lower as a result of the deal.
“So, our community members get better rates, we get upgrades to our system, we avoid taking on a huge amount of new debt, we pay off our existing debt and we will have money left over,” Eversole-Gunter said.
She said the city hopes to close on the deal in six to eight months.
City Administrator Jacki Athey said a few residents initially questioned the sale, thinking the city had already made the decision when it had not. She said the city sent mailers to residents informing them of the status and that aldermen had just started the evaluation.
Athey said the process has spanned about two years. Villa Grove’s systems have been showing their age.
The city built a new water plant and demolished the old one, which was built in the 1930s; undertook a scrubber modification on the new plant; and installed new mains in part of the community.
Cotton said the Illinois American Water “has partnered with 12 communities over the last thee years.”
She said because of the utility’s purchasing power — it serves 1.3 million residents across the state — it is able to make investments at a faster pace.