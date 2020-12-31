VILLA GROVE — The city’s old water plant will be demolished, a scrubber modification will be added to the new water plant, and a section of the community will get new water mains.
Pending state EPA approval, the projects can proceed as time and weather permit, City Administrator Jacki Athey said.
Bids have been received for all three projects, totaling $672,256. However, the city will have to pay only half of that ($336,128) as a result of a state grant.
Project manager Andy Kieser of Fehr Graham engineers said the city will pay the remainder of the cost with a 30-year loan from Illinois EPA.
“The work (start) will depend on the EPA’s timing process,” Athey said. “Once they review the lowest bid and give the OK, then we’ll award the contract. The demolition, with all the utilities disconnected, I would think it would commence pretty fast.”
The community got its money’s worth with the old water plant. Built in the mid-1930s, the plant had a life expectancy of about 20 years, former Utility Superintendent Steve Duke said. It lasted more than 80 years.
Duke said the city extended the life of the plant through upgrades.
“We’d upgrade the pumps every so often,” he said. “We replaced all the valves in there. There was a filter made out of concrete — concrete gravity filters with media of sand and rock. They had to be rebuilt a couple of times too. We were just replacing the parts and kept it going.”
He said the city 20 years ago had to eliminate its lime-removal process to soften the water because “we were putting too much water through the filters with the lime.” So the community was left with hard water. The new plant is equipped with water-softening equipment.
He said the city was also “starting to get worms in the water.”
“It was actually a gnat. It was like a filter fly. It hatches worms in the water,” Duke said. “It would get out into the system, and once in a while it would show up in people’s water. They were harmless, but if there was a possibility if something like that could live in the water, maybe something harmful could live in it.”
Villa Grove-based Ezell Excavating submitted the lowest of eight bids for demolition of the old plant at $49,950.
The new water plant went online in May 2019.
However, the scrubber on that plant is not adequate, Duke said, and will have to be modified.
Athey said the scrubber “scrubs odor out of the water that is pumped out of the ground. It’s the sulphur content” that creates the odor.
“When the calculations for the new plant were done, they underestimated the cost for the scrubber. If this additional part was added to the scrubber, it would fix the problem.”
Schomburg & Schomburg Construction Co. Inc., Danville, submitted the lowest of four bids ($276,134) for the scrubber modification.
The city will also replace water mains in the McCoy subdivision that were installed possibly in the 1980s.
“It’s been on the list quite a while,” Athey said. “There is one section that has a lot of repetitive leaks.”
Cross Construction, Urbana, submitted the lowest of five bids for the McCoy Subdivision water main replacement — $346,172.