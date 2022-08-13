ST. JOSEPH — Since 1881, a building in the 200 block of East Lincoln Street of St. Joseph that for years has been used by the Boy Scouts has been village-owned. That might soon change.
The village board is putting out for bid the building that initially held the “village prison” and at one time was home to village hall.
Bids for the 947-square-foot building that the village envisions would be used for retail/office space will be opened Sept. 7. The board could discuss the bids at its Sept. 13 meeting.
The property, which sits across the street from the current village hall, is zoned commercial downtown.
Scoutmaster Jeremy Yohnka said the Troop 40 scouts have used the building since the 1930s. He said the village has offered an alternative meeting place.
“We have another location to meet as well,” he said.
Village Administrator Joseph Hackney said the decision to sell “has nothing to do with how the village values the Boy Scouts.”
“We think they’re a wonderful organization in our community,” he said.
One “part of the equation” is that the board wants to be “a little more equitable” to all in the community because it doesn’t offer free meeting space to any other clubs or organizations in town.
He said the decision to sell is more of a “de-risking” move than anything.
“In terms of the building’s upkeep, we’re a very inactive owner,” Hackney said. “We’ve done bare minimum maintenance on the building for years and years. It’s getting to the point where it needs a property owner that invests in it to be usable.”
The board has discussed selling the building before. In 2011, it proposed selling it but changed its mind due to public outcry.
At that time, it cost the village $3,000 a year in utilities — a figure that has likely climbed significantly since then.
While Hackney said the village has done minimum maintenance on the building in recent years, it has spent $80,000 on the building in the last decade.
Yohnka said a great deal of memorabilia, equipment and miscellaneous items have been collected over the years.
An Own a Piece of Scout Hall sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at the hall. Equipment, furniture and other items will be for sale.