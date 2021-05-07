URBANA — The city of Urbana and seven local organizations are joining to sponsor the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Action Day on Saturday.
It will include a “votercade” that will start at 1 p.m. at the Country Fair Shopping Center at Mattis and Springfield avenues in Champaign and make its way to arrive about 3 p.m. at Lincoln Square in Urbana.
From 3 to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Square, there will be speakers, music and food.
Speakers will include Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons and NAACP Champaign County Branch President Minnie Pearson.
The event is named for the late civil-rights leader, and is intended to promote voting-rights reforms nationally, according to organizers.
“We’ve fought for this all our lives, for Black and Brown people to participate fully in the vote,” Pearson said. “We will not go back willingly to the way things were.”
The local NAACP chapter is one of the sponsors of the event, along with the city of Urbana, CU-Bend the Arc Jewish Action, League of Women Voters of Champaign County, When We All Vote Champaign County, CU Moms Demand Action, First Followers CU and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Champaign-Urbana Alumnae Chapter.
You can sign up to join the votercade at bit.ly/3xw9197.