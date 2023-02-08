URBANA — Faced with the possibility of their beloved elementary closing next school year, several parents and staffers — many dressed in Wiley-themed garb — urged the Urbana school board to reconsider.
Among the themes from speakers at Tuesday night’s study session: Some Wiley parents and teachers want to hear a plan for the building before it closes for asbestos abatement, not during. Others were more direct, pleading with the school board to ensure Wiley remains a neighborhood elementary school when it reopens.
Wiley, built in 1950, is the last Urbana district elementary due for a renovation. District administrators presented a recommendation to the school board to close Wiley at the end of the school year to abate asbestos and prepare for its remodel, placing its students in the five other Urbana elementary schools next year and its continuing staff across the district.
Unlike Urbana’s other elementary renovations, such as the ongoing Thomas Paine addition, the asbestos means Wiley can’t start improvements without shutting down completely, the district said, to remove the hazard from its ceilings, pipes, floors and windows.
And the building’s other concerns are urgent and numerous, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said, ranging from plugged sewer and water lines, an aging roof, flush valve issues on toilets and urinals to electrical problems and many more.
A financial presentation in November from bond underwriter Stifel showed the district could finance a Wiley renovation much sooner than previously expected, by taking out bonds against its sales tax revenue.
“(Wiley Principal) Dr. Jennifer Heinhorst, I like the way she characterizes the building as ‘sick’ and talks about how it needs love and care and attention, and she’s right,” Ivory-Tatum said.
Under the recommendation, the district would gather feedback during the 2023-’24 school year and decide how Wiley will re-emerge: as a neighborhood elementary school, a “destination location” with a specialized curriculum, a whole-building dual-language school, middle school secondary campus or as the district’s central office.
Conversations began in 2017 to transform Wiley into a specialized education program or “destination location” to attract more families to the district, Ivory-Tatum said, in an effort to aid the district’s flat enrollment over the last 12 years.
The idea: “Making Wiley something special in order to attract more residents, attract more people to want to come and choose to live in Urbana,” she said.
Wiley instructional coach Karla Schroeder doubted the school would return as a neighborhood elementary, and told the board that disbanding its staff and students would damage the school’s recent academic progress after climbing into the “commendable” designation on the Illinois State Board of Education-issued report card.
“A school isn’t a building; it’s a culture, a complex set of relationships between students and staff and family and the broader community,” Schroeder said. “Wiley is a developed school community, it’s a family.”
Several commenters, including Wiley third-grade teacher Valerie Willetts, pointed out the school’s unique makeup as reason to reconsider the timeline: In 2021-’22, 78 percent of its students came from low-income families, and 18 percent were part of individualized education programs.
“We are being used to solve problems that we did not create, based on this plan. We did not create the vacancies at other schools — we stayed,” Willetts said.
Wiley parent Ruqayyah Perkins-Williams spoke highly of her children’s experience at the school and said the district should have engaged families in school closure discussions earlier.
“I need for other families to be able to get what I’ve been given. I need other families to have the opportunity for the continuity,” Perkins-Williams said. “My kid thrived (during COVID-19) — not many families can say that — because the teachers and staff members at Wiley helped her get through it.”
Board member Lara Orr remarked about Wiley’s “supportive” atmosphere, acknowledging that the building “needs a lot of love.” She urged administrators to present alternatives if the board doesn’t proceed with a Wiley closure next year.
“I think that we have to be smarter about the questions we’re asking, the people we’re disrupting and give some time for processing,” Orr said. “We owe that to the community.”
As for the Wiley student and staff transitions, Ivory-Tatum said she’d want students to know their placement no later than April.
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Angi Franklin said the district is “very confident in saying we have a place for all Wiley staff members.”
“However, just because we have a place for them, doesn’t mean they will stay, right? That is something for us to consider going forward,” she said.
Urbana school board members got their first look at the proposal on Tuesday. Their next meeting is on Feb. 21.
If the board moves forward, Ivory-Tatum said the district is confident they’ll find ways to keep the Wiley families connected through this process.
“We want to do what we can to maintain the strength of this community,” Ivory-Tatum said.